On an electoral map, Centre County often stands out from the rest of a Republican central Pennsylvania, as the county has voted for the Democratic nominee in the presidential election in more recent years.

But has Centre County always voted Democratic in recent history?

The electoral history of Centre County shows that the county has varied in how its residents have voted.

In 1952, the county voted for the Republican nominee with the election of Dwight Eisenhower, brother of former Penn State President Milton Eisenhower. Eisenhower won Pennsylvania with 66.31% of the votes, over Democratic nominee Adlai Stevenson II receiving 33.34%.

In fact, from 1952-1986, the county voted Republican.

In the notable election of 1980, Reagan won the election in Pennsylvania with 48.33% of the votes, and Jimmy Carter with 37.50%.

A switch occurred In 1992, when the county voted for Bill Clinton. Clinton defeated Republican nominee George H. W. Bush in Pennsylvania by receiving 41.47% of the votes, with Bush receiving 38.98%.

Contrary to this, the county voted Republican for George Bush in both the election of 2000 and 2004.

In the competitive election of 2000, Bush won in Centre County specifically with 52.81% of the votes, while Al Gore had 43.17%.

Another notable switch occurred as the county voted Democratic in the 2008 presidential election. In the county, Barack Obama received 55.12% of the votes, while John McCain received 43.35%.

Since 2008, Centre County has voted Democratic. However, in 2012, Obama won by a narrow margin. In Centre County, Obama received 48.90% of the votes and Mitt Romney received 48.65%.

During the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton won the vote with 47.97% of the votes, while Donald Trump received 45.63%.

During this election, 63% of all registered voters in Centre County voted.

