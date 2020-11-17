After multiple days of counting ballots following Election Day on Nov. 3, the waiting game reminded many of the 2000 election between Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore and former Republican President George W. Bush that resulted in a decision made by the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2000, the presidential race was close throughout the night, similar to the 2020 election.

The 2000 election relied on the final electoral votes of Florida. Neither candidates at the time had enough electoral votes to win, leaving Florida to decide the new incumbent.

The votes in Florida were too close to call, causing a recount. As courts extended recount times, it became clear that multiple counties in Florida had inconsistent balloting methods that led to discarded ballots.

When brought to the Supreme Court, five justices voted that the recount must be stopped. Gore eventually conceded, which made Bush the winner of the election, despite Gore winning the popular vote.

The 2020 election has reminded many people of the 2000 election due to President Donald Trump’s lawsuits against multiple states and counties — including Centre County — that call for ballot recounts and make accusations of fraudulent votes.

But, Biden is still the projected winner, according to the Associated Press.

Nichola Gutgold, a professor of communication arts and sciences with a focus on politics and women in politics at Penn State, said President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will “claim victory.”

“It seems hard to understand what Trump's path to victory would be mathematically,” Gutgold said. “However, there seems to be a lot of misinformation coming out, and it seems to bring confusion to a lot of voters.”

Pennsylvania was a key state in this election for both candidates, and Biden ultimately won the 20 electoral votes, according to AP.

Ray Block, an associate professor of political science and African American studies at Penn State, said via email that Pennsylvania “put Biden over the top.”

“But several states on their own or in combination with other states could have decided it,” Block said.

Multiple swing states, such as Georgia, have begun the recount process at the request of Trump, similar to the recounts in Florida in 2000.

Michael Nelson, a professor of political science and an associate professor of law at Penn State, believes there hasn’t been any evidence of voter fraud like Trump claims.

“The Trump campaign has filed some lawsuits, and in those lawsuits when the judge has asked for specifics, they haven't had any evidence to show, and those things will play out and we will be able to see whether there is any evidence,” Nelson said.

However, there are still key differences between the 2020 and 2000 presidential elections, as Nelson and Robert Speel, an associate professor of political science at Penn State, pointed out.

“I think the biggest difference is that in the 2000 election, the electoral college vote was so close that whoever won the state of Florida would win,” Nelson said. “That's what kind of blew everything up and made the Supreme Court decision so important.”

Even with suspicion of fraudulent votes, no clear evidence has yet been reported, unlike in Florida in 2000 where there was clear evidence of invalid ballots, Speel said via email.

“There were some questionable decisions made before the election, such as [the] closing of polling places and new rules about mail ballots, but the count of votes since the election has shown no evidence anywhere of significant problems,” Speel said.

Speel said the Supreme Court won’t accept a case “without a previous hearing and decision in a lower court.”

“... Even if a majority of justices may have supported the president in the election, court justices know that their decisions must rest on some form of legitimacy for Americans to respect their judgment,” Speel said. “There is a near zero likelihood at this point that the Supreme Court will intervene in this year's election results, except perhaps to make a ruling in one state that would probably not change any outcomes.”