Student Laisa Ramirez believes young people have more incentive to vote this year because they can relate to many issues on the ballot.

“There’s more things happening currently … that are centered toward young people,” Ramirez (sophomore-pre-medicine) said. “This year it’s education, rights [and the] vocalization of the things young people want.”

On some important topics — such as women's rights — the U.S is “going back in time," according to Ramirez.

“The U.S. needs to adjust, most people had the American dream with the white picket fence and everything, but now it seems the American dream is more constrained,” Ramirez said.

Gen Z will play a key role in this adjustment because these people grew up in a “different climate” from their parents, according to Abigail Idiculla.

“They’re more knowledgeable about stuff they’ve experienced themselves,” Idiculla (freshman-engineering) said. “Since they’re the next generation to be in power, it’s gonna be their county, too.”

Since Gen Z will be the first generation of voters who grew up with widespread social media, these voters have a unique perspective on issues.

“[Social media] makes it more accessible for kids our age to see things they couldn’t before, like police violence. The white majority didn't see that all the time … it makes people more exposed to it,” Idiculla said.

However, social media can be a double-edged sword, according to Justin Katz, because it can increase election anxiety.

“It seems like if we don’t vote, the world is going to die,” Katz (junior-industrial engineering) said.

Though the stakes of this election could possibly be overblown online, there are still reasons to vote.

“A lot of what we don’t handle right now is gonna fall on our generation in 10-15 years when we’re in power,” Katz said. “[And] at that time a lot of those things are gonna be a hard fix, like climate change.”

Although every election is “equally important,” to Lucas Khowaylo, young people should not treat their vote as inconsequential.

“You’re determining the president, who's in the [House of Representatives], you have to vote in local elections to make your voice heard in government,” Khowaylo (freshman-marketing) said.

Until Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation to the Supreme Court, Khowaylo thought the nomination of Barrett would be a major issue for this presidential election.

“If Barrett didn't get in, that would have been the next most important thing because she would have been in for 30-40 years,” Khowaylo said. “Especially with Roe v. Wade, since she hasn’t really made her views known there.”

Because current President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden hold opposing views on crucial issues, Patrick Galvez said he wants voters to consider what’s really at stake.

“[There's a] stark difference between the candidates, so you have to think about LGBT people, women, the climate and what they're gonna do about the pandemic,” Galvez (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

Beyond their policies, Galvez said young voters should consider candidates potential — and actual — Supreme Court nominations.

“Since Barrett got put on the Supreme Court, we have to now worry about the rights of women,” Galvez said. “Since [potential nominations are] gonna be a lifetime appointment, you have to wonder how they're gonna affect the country.”

Even though Caleb Kim cast his mail-in ballot earlier this month, he is cynical about the actual effectiveness of voting.

“There's always things that are wrong,” Kim (sophomore-computer engineering) said. “The president can't do s---, even if you do vote you can't really see an effect immediately.”

