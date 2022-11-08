Centre County election officials announced that they closed down secure ballot drop boxes across Centre County at 9 a.m. on Monday.

“It was so that we would have the proper amount of time to collect and organize vote-by-mail ballots with the amount of folks that we had available for working,” Centre County Administrator John Franek Jr. said. “With the new law we have to count until all ballots are counted today, so we basically have to work around the clock.”

According to the Centre County Votes website, Franek referred to the “amendments to the pre-canvassing and canvassing requirements approved in Act 88 of 2022."

Although these drop box locations are closed, those with mail-in ballots are still able to bring their ballot to the Willowbank Office Building located at 420 Holmes St., Bellefonte, PA 16823. They will accept mail-in ballots at the office until 8 p.m. when polls close.

