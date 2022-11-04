As Election Day draws nearer, ballots in State College and for the Penn State community will host a variety of different candidates to choose from.

In this midterm election, students and residents will vote for a candidate for a U.S. Senate seat, Pennsylvania governor and representatives in two districts depending on their residence.

Here’s a guide to the candidates and their proposed policies:

Federal Candidates

U.S. Senate

John Fetterman (D)

About: Fetterman spent 12 years as the mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania. He was later elected to serve as the 34th lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania.

Endorsement: Fetterman is running on the mission to “hold Washington accountable.” His five primary objectives include to “make more stuff in America, cut taxes for working people, ban Congress from trading stocks, slash ‘out of pocket’ health care costs [and] end immoral price gouging.”

Erik Gerhardt (L)

About: Gerhardt is a business owner in Pennsburg, Pennsylvania. As the owner of ECG Carpentry, he said he’s had to “track the economy and political sphere.”

Endorsement: As senator, Gerhardt plans to lower taxes to the “absolute minimum” and states he’s “against credit” for unemployment benefits. He proposes recruiting tactics for police departments as a solution for police reform. Gerhardt is for the legalization of weed and believes abortion is not a government-related issue.

Mehmet Oz (R)

About: Oz is an Emmy award-winning host for his show “The Dr. Oz Show” and a former professor at Columbia University.

Endorsement: Oz is running to challenge current “feckless leadership” in Congress and challenge politicians “more interested in winning reelection than bravely challenging orthodoxy.” He’s been endorsed by former U.S. President Donald Trump who said he believes Oz is “most able” to secure a victory on Election Day.

Daniel Wassmer (K)

About: Wassmer is a candidate from the Keystone Party of Pennsylvania. He is an attorney and college professor, according to his website.

Endorsements: Wassmer said he believes listing all of his policy topics would be “virtually impossible” and that honing in on one “minimizes” the other issues he believes are important.

Richard Weiss (G)

About: Weiss worked as an attorney for the federal government in Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Agency for International Development. He is a candidate for the Green Party of Pennsylvania.

Endorsements: Weiss supports Medicare for all, reproductive rights and restorative justice efforts. According to his website, he opposes fracking and supports a switch to renewable energy because it’s “cheaper and creates more jobs.”

U.S. House of Representatives - Pennsylvania 15th Congressional District

Mike Molesevich (D)

About: Molesevich is a small business owner and an environmental consultant. In addition to serving in Union County’s local government, he’s an active member of several Chambers of Commerce, the Sierra Club, the Pennsylvania Environmental Council, and the U.S. Green Energy Council.

Endorsements: Molesevich believes accessible health care should be a right, and women should be allowed to make their own decisions with health care. For affordable housing, Molesevich said he plans to “improve access to affordable credit and improve access to down payment assistance to rural buyers.”

Glenn Thompson (R)

About: For five years, Thompson has been the no. 1 speaker on the House Floor. In the 117th Congress, Thompson acted as the Republican Leader of the House Agriculture Committee.

Endorsements: Thompson will prioritize agriculture, education, affordable energy, access to quality health care and military service and veterans affairs issues.

State Candidates

Pennsylvania Governor

Christina Digiulio (Green Party)

About: In addition to working as a scientist, Digiulio has taken part in the following organizations: Watchdogs of Southeastern Pennsylvania, Upper Uwchlan Residents for Safety, Better Path Coalition, Del-Chesco United for Public Safety and PK Ditty Media.

Matt Hackenburg (L)

About: Hackenburg is a Libertarian candidate who is “a veteran against war” and “husband of a nurse against medical tyranny,” according to his webpage.

Endorsements: Hackenburg is running on the premise that “as long as you're not harming anyone, you have the right to choose how you live, no exceptions.” He would see that any laws coming from D.C. that “infringe on our rights” be “nullified and made unenforceable.”

Doug Mastriano (R)

About: Mastriano is a former U.S. Army officer and combat veteran who retired in 2017 after 30 years of active-duty. He was elected in 2019 as a senator for Pennsylvania’s 33rd district.

Endorsements: Mastriano’s plan is to “restore freedom,” “protect families” and “revive the economy” in Pennsylvania. Some of his main policy points are ending coronavirus restrictions, election integrity and gun rights.

Josh Shapiro (D)

About: Shapiro has served as attorney general since 2017 and has experience in other positions in Pennsylvania government. After law school, Shapiro ran to be a Pennsylvania state representative.

Endorsements: As governor, Shapiro would aim to make Pennsylvania “safer, fairer, stronger and more prosperous for all.” Some of his main policies include abortion rights, Black economic equity, healthcare and criminal justice and safety.

Joe Soloski (K)

About: Since 1979, Soloski has been in public accounting and managed his accounting firm for 30 years near Pittsburgh.

Endorsements: Soloski’s agenda includes reducing state government “overspending” and taxation and to reduce the state’s deficit. He also advocates for term limits for state legislators which would last no more than eight years.

Pennsylvania House of Representatives - District 77

Scott Conklin (D)

About: Conklin, the district incumbent, has served in his position since 2007 and is running again this midterm.

Endorsements: Conklin serves on the following committees and caucuses: State Government, Climate Caucus, Northwest Delegation, Alternative Energy Caucus, Alzheimer's Caucus, Antique & Classic Car Caucus, Blue-Green Caucus, Community College Caucus, Early, Childhood Education Caucus, Italian-American Caucus, Lupus Caucus, Sportsmen's Caucus and Veterans Caucus.

Steve Yetsko (R)

About: Yetsko graduated from Penn State after studying economics, and he has lived in State College for more than 20 years. He is a member of the Brush Mountain Sportsmen's Association and acts as an emcee for their annual Gun Raffle fundraiser.

Endorsements: Yetsko will focus on the local economy and controlling inflation, along with striving for affordable energy. He will also prioritize education improvements and supporting election integrity.

Pennsylvania House of Representatives - District 82

Justin Behrens (R)

About: Behrens has served in the United States Army and as a healthcare professional, advocating for individuals with mental illnesses.

Endorsements: Behrens aims to lower taxes while improving wages for jobs. He plans to promote educational opportunities and create safer roads and other infrastructure around Centre County.

Paul Takac (D)

About: Takac moved to State College over 20 years ago and has been working with school districts to “increase access to the best educational technology.” He participates in local government as a member of College Township Council and as chairs of the Spring Creek Watershed Commission and Centre Region Council of Government's Public Safety Committee.

Endorsements: Takac’s “policy priorities” include: rebuilding government trust, improving quality and accessibility to equal education, investing in infrastructure, increasing clean energy jobs, enabling women to decide on personal health care issues and more.

