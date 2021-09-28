Daffodils by Old Main

Daffodils bloom on Old Main lawn on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in University Park, Pa.

 Lily LaRegina

Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler announced the Department of Justice's Office of Violence Against Women granted $600,000 to Centre Safe to support their efforts to combat domestic violence, according to a release. 

Centre Safe will use these funds to continue its Civil Legal Representation Project, which provides legal counsel to survivors of domestic violence across Centre County, the release said. 

Centre Safe began in 1975 and has grown to include three offices in State College and Bellefonte, according to the release.

The non-profit organization provides emergency shelter, support groups and child care for survivors of domestic violence.

“Legal services are critical for survivors of domestic and sexual violence as they work to build new lives for themselves and their children and this grant will allow the CLRP to enhance and expand its assistance to those survivors," Anne Ard, executive director of Centre Safe, said.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Conner Goetz is an administration reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore studying digital and print journalism as well as new media entrepreneurship