Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler announced the Department of Justice's Office of Violence Against Women granted $600,000 to Centre Safe to support their efforts to combat domestic violence, according to a release.

Centre Safe will use these funds to continue its Civil Legal Representation Project, which provides legal counsel to survivors of domestic violence across Centre County, the release said.

Centre Safe began in 1975 and has grown to include three offices in State College and Bellefonte, according to the release.

The non-profit organization provides emergency shelter, support groups and child care for survivors of domestic violence.

“Legal services are critical for survivors of domestic and sexual violence as they work to build new lives for themselves and their children and this grant will allow the CLRP to enhance and expand its assistance to those survivors," Anne Ard, executive director of Centre Safe, said.

