Penn State students will get to cast their vote next Tuesday, many of which are for representation in Centre County.

For the newly redistricted Pennsylvania House map, State College will fall into two Pennsylvania State House Districts — 82 and 77.

Paul Takac is the Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania House District 82 and is set to face Justin Behrens, the Republican candidate, on Election Day.

“There is a brand-new district that I'm running in. It's the 82nd district, and it very fairly represents Centre County as a whole,” Takac said. “It includes not only the Penn State main campus and all of the students there but some of the surrounding communities.”

Takac said the student vote has been “taken for granted in the past,” so he said he’s committed to the student population in the district.

“Students could very well be the difference between winning and losing this race, and I'm committed to making sure that we have deep engagement with students and that they have opportunities to engage with the campaign and beyond, so that their interests are being served in Harrisburg,” Takac said.

According to Takac’s website, his “policy priorities” include good governance, education and workforce development, investments in infrastructure, clean energy jobs, unions and workers’ rights, abortion and LGBTQ rights, health care, gun safety, raising the minimum wage and the opioid crisis.

“So much of what we often think of as the big picture actually happens at the state level, and that's increasingly true, with federal protections being eroded,” Takac said. “The recent Supreme Court decision — for example, the [Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization] decision — pushes the decision making around even protecting basic fundamental rights down to the state level.”

Hilary Caldwell, Paul Takac’s campaign manager, said she believes voters won’t find someone “who has been a stronger part of the community.”

“He and his wife have lived here for over 20 years. They raised their family here, he built his career here, which he also spent traversing all 500 school districts in the commonwealth,” Caldwell said. “Paul has a really innate and wonderful ability to be able to meet people where they're at and listen to their concerns and genuinely work to find a solution together.”

Nicole Ramsey, a Penn State student, works on the campaign as the deputy campaign manager.

“I think now more than ever, we need somebody that's gonna stand up for what students care about,” Ramsey (senior-political science and communications) said. “I think Paul exemplifies that very well.”

Ramsey said Takac’s stance on PA Senate Bill 106 resonates with her the most. The bill is “trying to strip away and make voting harder for people that are younger,” she said.

“[Takac] is adamantly opposed to that,” Ramsey said. “He will fight for making voting easier, not harder.”

PA Senate Bill 106 aims to amend Pennsylvania’s constitution to restrict access to abortion and raise the voting age from 18 to 21.

Takac said the bill “changes the way that voting is happening.”

“[The bill] also has a provision that would specifically say that the Pennsylvania constitution does not guarantee any right to abortion or health care services. That package bypasses a governor's veto, so if they can pass that legislation — Senate Bill 106 — which is the package, they can pass it in back-to-back legislative sessions,” Takac said.

For Takac, the issue of abortion is about health care. He said he believes it’s necessary for people with “fertility or other medical conditions.”

“First of all, I believe that everyone should have the freedom to control their own bodies and to choose their own health care,” Takac said. “Ultimately that should be a decision that's made between that person and their health care provider.”

Takac wants to ensure abortion services in Centre County itself as well. He said he and his team are advocating to “reestablish a brick-and-mortar planned parenthood clinic in Centre County” because the closest one is over an hour away from State College.

For students, Ramsey said, this is the “most important election of [their] lifetime.”

“It's your voice that matters. It's critical, and it doesn't just matter for the Senate race and the governor race. It matters to elect people like Paul, who are going to make a local impact on your life,” Ramsey said.

Caldwell wants to encourage students who are registered to vote in the district to go to the HUB-Robeson Center and perform their civic duty.

“Please turn out to vote on Election Day in the HUB. We will be there,” Caldwell said. “It will be a party at some point. There will be pizza.”

Takac also urges students to get out and vote.

“All of the things we talked about — access to reproductive choice, LGBTQ+ rights, full and fair funding for education, action on climate and the environment — all of that is on the ballot,” Takac said, “and this race will be key to which direction we go with that.”

