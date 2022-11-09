Early Wednesday morning, the Associated Press called Pennsylvania's gubernatorial race in favor of Democrat Josh Shapiro, after serving as the state’s attorney general since 2017.

In the past, Shapiro pursued cases supporting abortion rights, healthcare access and voting rights. He has also served as the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners in Montgomery County and State Representative.

Shapiro became the new governor-elect for Pennsylvania with 54.6% of the votes, according to the AP.

“It makes me feel a little more concrete in being a Pennsylvania resident,” Jillian Henok said.

Jackie Friedlander said she’s “happy” to see Shapiro win, though she hopes he takes more progressive actions.

“I’d like to see him expand access and funding of our healthcare system, with a specific focus on reproductive and mental health care, as well as addiction recovery,” Friedlander (senior-advertising and public relations) said.

Lenneya Murray said she’s “not surprised” there was a larger voter turnout, especially with students at Penn State.

Murray (sophomore-criminology and sociology) said she’s “glad we were able to band together and prioritize voting.”

Opposing candidate Doug Mastriano ran with main policies focusing on ending coronavirus restrictions, election integrity and gun rights.

“Mastriano was just too extreme for a lot of people and just didn’t have the support he needed to win,” Liz Kittle said.

While voting, some students said the main issue on the ballot was the candidates’ stances on abortion rights.

“As long as he fights to keep abortion legal, I’ll be happy,” Alex Matthews said.

For Henok (junior-veterinary and biomedical sciences), she said she had to consider the possibility that the outcome of the election would force her to move out of her state.

“I was a little nervous that I was going to have to find residency somewhere else due to the fact that I do suffer from certain reproductive diseases that I do have to have certain types of healthcare that would be prevented if we were not able to have our own rights to our own bodies,” Henok (junior-veterinary and biomedical sciences) said.

Kittle (senior-sociology) said she hopes Shapiro is able to “protect the rights of people who can get pregnant” and provide them with their own reproductive health care rights.

“Every person deserves bodily autonomy,” Kittle (senior-sociology) said.

Jake Haplea said he expected Democrats “to flip the table again for Pennsylvania.”

However, Haplea (senior-film) said Shapiro needs to “stick to what he promises.”

Other students, like Matthews (freshman-premedicine) said they hope Shapiro secures more Democratic wins throughout his term outside of abortion rights.

“I hope Shapiro calls attention to the extreme socioeconomic and racial divides in Pennsylvania’s big cities and continues to support and implement programs to address these issues,” Matthews said.

For Kittle, the general election “has been so rewarding and fulfilling.”

“I have met so many amazing people and have been able to make my voice heard in a way I never have before.”

