Democrat Josh Shapiro was inaugurated Tuesday as the 48th Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

He and his wife Lori, the new First Lady of Pennsylvania, were welcomed to the stage by their four children in front of the hundreds in attendance.

The Harrisburg Capitol building served as the backdrop to Shapiro’s oath of office, which was administered by Pennsylvania Chief Justice Deborah Todd.

“I am humbled to stand before you today,” Shapiro said. “I heard your stories, and those stories fuel my drive to serve. I want you to know that you, the good people of Pennsylvania, will always be my North Star.”

Shapiro won the November 2022 election against his opponent, Republican Doug Mastriano. Shapiro received 54.6% of votes, according to the AP.

“You sent a clear message — Democrats, Republicans and Independents — when you came together to resoundingly reject extremism here in Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said in his inauguration speech.

His speech largely centered around democracy and the “three simple truths” that he said have unified Americans since the nation’s start.

“Beyond any momentary political differences, we value our freedom; we cherish our democracy; and we love this country,” he said.

Shapiro had been serving as Pennsylvania’s attorney general since 2017, prior to being inaugurated as governor. He has also served as state representative and as Chairman of Montgomery County’s Board of Commissioners.

He has shown support for abortion rights, voting rights and accessible healthcare. He has vowed to promote union job creation, Black economic equity and improved public safety.

“With my feet firmly rooted in ‘We the people of Pennsylvania,’ with my heart open to others and my eyes fixed ahead, I am prepared now to do my part to move our commonwealth forward,” Shapiro said.

