As the only Latino dance team at Penn State, The Caliente Dance Company has helped many members of the Latin American community reconnect with their culture, according to some of its members.

The dance company has also allowed those members to continue practicing dances that remind them of family and their native countries.

Since its foundation, Caliente has focused on dancing to Latin American rhythms from diverse areas of Latin America — including the Caribbean, South and Central America.

The genres present in Caliente’s playlist range from salsa, bachata and reggaeton to folk Latin American rhythms like cumbia.

Although Caliente dances to a range of Latin American genres with Spanish lyrics, one of its goals is learning even more types of dances, according to Yanira Santillan, the club’s public relations chair.

One dance the club wants to practice is samba — a Brazilian music genre with Afro-Brazilian origins — with the hope to have a carnival theme for "Noche Latina,” an annual celebratory night for Latin American culture, according to Santillan (junior-kinesiology).

Club President Genesis Vasquez said many of the group’s performances are based on requests from around campus, with the company having an average of two to three performances a month during the spring semester.

“We get requests from Homecoming [groups], sororities or fraternities, but [it’s] always the POC [groups] that ask us to perform at their events,” Vasquez (senior-veterinary and biomedical sciences) said.

Caliente has also been involved in the Noche Latina celebration since it began, where it performs as the headlining act.

According to choreographer and treasurer Alyssa Mora-Mickens, it's an “honor” when events and organizations ask Caliente to perform.

The group also accepts as many requests as it can, with a THON performance being the main goal for the upcoming year, Mora-Mickens (senior-biobehavioral health) said.

Friendship and dancing go hand in hand in Caliente, as the members also prioritize creating bonds in and outside of dance practices, according to program coordinator Aileen Pinales.

“It's a family thing; they don't just go to learn,” Pinales (senior-hospitality management) said. “They go to be a part of something bigger than just dancing.”

When creating choreographies for upcoming performances, Mora-Mickens said she starts by listening to as much music as she can as well as getting inspiration from dance moves on TikTok.

Mora-Mickens said her upcoming goals as a choreographer are to listen to as many Latin music genres as she can and to create a space for members who don’t have as much experience with dancing.

“Not everyone is just naturally talented to be born to dance, but it's something deep-rooted in our culture, and it has history and meaning,” Mora-Mickens said.

For Santillan, homesickness is what initially encouraged her to join Caliente during her freshman year, as dancing reminded her of family.

“We are always dancing. It's like our way of being unified… that's how we express any type of celebration, so I wanted to do that to feel like home,” Santillan said.

Despite having a tight schedule, Santillan said she always tries to make space for Caliente, as it's one of her favorite things to do on campus.

“It's like a little family we have created… some people don't know how to dance, and they come scared, but everyone makes it super welcoming to learn,” Santillan said.

Mora-Mickens joined Caliente her junior year after feeling disconnected from parts of her culture, seeking a community where other people were also trying to learn and get reconnected to their roots.

“Dancing is such a common thing in the Latino culture,” Mora-Mickens said. “I thought it was important to not only put myself out there but hopefully encourage other people to continue.”

Pinales said one of Caliente’s current focal points is to get more male members to join, as the club currently has one male dancer for every five female dancers.

In addition to male recruitment, Mora-Mickens said the club wants to end the “stigma” related to dancing to decades-old rhythms, like salsa — which peaked in popularity during the mid-20th century.

“There's this idea that salsa is dying out, and I think it's important to keep showing that these dances are a strong part of our culture, and they should continue on no matter what,” Mora-Mickens said.

A vital part of Caliente’s unity is its diversity of musical genres, as it tries to include music that represents its members’ various ethnic backgrounds, according to Vasquez.

“We don't only focus on one sort of dance,” Vasquez said. “I think it's connected to more than one culture, especially since the [executive board is] from everywhere.”

The integration of dancers from cultures outside of Latin America is an important part of the club, Santillan said.

“There are so many different cultures, and trust me, they can dance,” Santillan said.

With members and an executive board from different ethnic backgrounds and nationalities, Caliente has made its mission to continue to immerse itself in other cultures, Pinales said.

“You don't have to only stick to one because you are from that ethnicity,” Pinales said. “We all try to mingle and intertwine in every Hispanic club.”

Vasquez said she's thankful for the impact the club has had on her development as a person and for her confidence.

“It was definitely eye-opening, like a self-discovery,” Vasquez said.

The impact of Caliente in Latin American culture on campus can be attributed to the desire to delve back into Latin culture, Pinales said, as dancing is deeply rooted in its history.

“A lot of people do become Americanized, and they start to lose that connection. So, it is important for us to find our way back,” Pinales said. “And a lot of people do that by trying to join into something that they notice is part of their culture, and for us Latinos, it is dancing.”

