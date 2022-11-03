From volunteering to sell ice cream to acting as a security guard, Beaver Stadium employees work behind the scenes to ensure every fan’s experience is a great one.

For Ashlyn Arnold, a senior at State College Area High School, Penn State football game days make for “a fun, upbeat workday,” she said.

Beaver Stadium’s official capacity is 106,572 members, leaving employees to interact with thousands of people per game.

Anna Razzano, a junior at State College Area High School, said “halftime can be a little stressful because we get a line around then, but our job is simple enough, so it’s really not too bad.”

As a volunteer, Razzano said she meets her high school volunteer crew in the parking lots outside of Beaver Stadium four hours before the game.

Arnold said a director walks them into the stadium toward the ice cream carts to unlock them. Throughout the day, the volunteers carry out payments while handing out ice cream.

While Razzano and Arnold are working at the ice cream stands, there are several other employees manning different stations across the stadium.

As an event staff employee at Beaver Stadium, Melvin Stinson said he “enjoys” his time while working at the game.

Stinson said he “checks for valid ticket information and points people in the right direction.”

For Stinson, the “great energy” helps employees get through the long shifts on game days.

Although employees have a lot of tasks to complete each day, they agree that working at Beaver Stadium is “really fun,” Razzano said.

“One of my favorite moments was at the Ohio State game this year. My friend and I were working a stand, and we were dancing to the music before the game started,” Razzano said. “This caused us to meet two security guards, and we quickly became buddies.”

Employees love “dancing and singing to the music before spectators [are] allowed in,” Arnold said.

One time, when Stinson was working, “some fella shared a chicken strip with [him] — that was very kind of him.”

