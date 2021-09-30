A 62-year old man from State College riding a bicycle was hit by a Toyota Highlander at the corner of South Allen Street and East Hamilton Avenue yesterday at 2:55 p.m, according to the State College Police Department.

The vehicle was turning left from South Allen Street onto East Hamilton Avenue when the two collided, and no drugs or alcohol were involved, Lieutenant Chad Hamilton said.

The cyclist sustained severe injuries and was transported by helicopter from Mt. Nittany Medical Center to Geisinger Medical Center, according to Hamilton.

The cyclist was unable to be interviewed but is in stable condition and is expected to recover, Hamilton said.

The accident led to South Allen Street being shut down for 30 minutes, and a citation is pending investigation, according to Hamilton.

