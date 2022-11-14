When a Penn State trio started their journey competing in NBC’s “Capital One College Bowl,” they “had absolutely no strategy going into it” except for trying their best, team captain Emma Foley said.

Foley (sophomore-wildlife and fisheries science), Levi Showalter and Ryan Zhang represented Penn State in the trivia show and competed with rival colleges for scholarship money. This season, the winner received $125,000 to put toward their college education, and the runner-up received $25,000.

The Nittany Lions secured a spot in the semifinals but failed to advance to the finals in their match with the Georgia Bulldogs. However, the team didn’t take this as a loss.

“It would have been nice to go farther, just for the purpose of my scholarship because I’m a sophomore… I need a bit extra to keep going, but I’m very happy with how we did in general,” Foley said. “So what’s done is done.”

The trio each brought home $20,000, which Foley said would be of tremendous help to her and her family.

“It’s just going to go right back into my education, so I have to worry about less fees and all of that,” she said. “I’m very lucky to have family support when paying for college, but I feel guilty because I want to repay that. I think this is one of the ways that I was able to.”

With answers ranging from “keratin” and “Centauri” to “bread” and “cedar,” the team’s performance in various subjects received multiple praises from former NFL quarterback and host Peyton Manning in the show.

Explaining the key to his knowledge, Showalter (senior-plant sciences) said it took a lot of reading.

“I really like to read about all sorts of stuff,” he said. “The key is just to be curious about how the world works and be willing to learn about anything that interests you. It’s amazing how far that can take [you].”

Having grown up on a farm just an hour east of State College, Showalter said his upbringing might have played a part in the initial interview with the show producers.

“I’m just not the learning style that people typically follow, which is nothing against them, but it’s just an unconventional path,” he said. “So [the producers] were happy to have somebody with a bit different of a background on the show.”

While Showalter has been a member of the Penn State Quiz Bowl since he came to the university, Foley is not. Her mother Deborah said she was an “avid reader” at a very young age.

“I remember specifically all the Harry Potter books she read from March to August like five times when she was in first grade, and she definitely has a good memory,” Deborah said.

Deborah accompanied her daughter to Fayetteville, Georgia and cheered for the team throughout the rounds. Having been present at the tapings for every Penn State “College Bowl” match, Deborah said she also got interviewed by host Cooper Manning as part of her experience.

“Once you’re in the audience, you kind of have to stay for the game before and after, so I got to see a bunch of other teams, which was neat. I was amazed at how all the teams did — these kids are put on the spot,” she said. “I felt very honored and thankful to be in the audience to see it all.”

In the semifinals, Emma shared about her recent diagnosis of autism. Emma said she wanted to bring attention to the false stereotypes and social stigmas that others have of people on the spectrum.

Calling the experience “very freeing” and “a weight off her chest,” Emma said she was glad to be transparent on national television because she fails to find representation that isn’t “outright terrible or stereotypical” in the media.

“I really liked how they allowed me to talk honestly about being on TV and the stressful experience and putting on a charismatic persona as someone with autism spectrum disorder and how important that is to me,” she said. “We’re not super geniuses, we’re regular people.”

Deborah said she was surprised to see her daughter being so open on stage, but she wanted to support Emma either way.

“I think after she said it, she was very nervous about it… but I think it was just a relief for her to get it out there,” she said. “But I’m glad she did it if that’s what she really wanted to do.”

Deborah said she thought the team’s performance was “neat” considering the trio didn’t know each other going into the competition.

“These kids put themselves out there, and they did such a great job,” she said. “Levi and Ryan were such nice kids. I think they had a great time.”

Going home with a $20,000 scholarship, Showalter has plans to pursue higher education after his graduation in 2023 and thought the money would be of financial significance. Showalter said he’s “very proud” to be a plant science major.

“I think that it’s a great way to use science and technology to make a difference for other people,” Showalter said. “There are lots of people in the world that need better food, better fuel — then, improving agriculture is an excellent step toward doing that kind of thing.”

