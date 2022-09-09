For Penn State student Dominique Tirado Solano, being in a classroom full of people who didn’t look like her wasn’t an uncommon experience.

Before Tirado Solano (senior-veterinary and biomedical sciences) joined the Mexican-American Student Association, she said campus felt “very isolating” at times, and she struggled to find her own community.

Now, president of MASA, an organization dedicated to promoting the unity and education of not only Mexican American students but all students on campus, Tirado Solano said finding this community has been “very helpful” for her mental health.

“It was a challenge,” Tirado Solano said. “I couldn't find anyone who understood what it was like to be a person of color on campus.”

Rafael Lara Matos, a UPUA community representative in Latino Caucus and general body member of MASA, said being a part of cultural organizations on campus has kept him in check with his mental health.

Having immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico, Lara Matos (junior-political science) said meeting more people like him and being able to bond over the national soccer team has been “really fun.”

“I like being there for [people], being an advocate for people in general and just knowing who I am,” Lara Matos said. “Latino Caucus was just the opening for me. They were the people I knew I wanted to help the most.”

Similar to Tirado Solano, Janae Sayler said she remembers sitting in one of her classes last year with her friend and realizing they were the only two people of color in the class.

From that point on, Sayler (senior-psychology and public relations) and her friend, Luisina Kemanian-Leites went on to form the organization, Minorities in the College of Liberal Arts.

Sayler, president and co-founder, said the organization aims to help minoritized students in the College of the Liberal Arts access resources, make sure students’ needs are met and build a sense of community.

“It’s not a scary thing to do. It's OK to reach out to people or to professors, or people in your classes,” Sayler said. “We're just there to bridge the gap.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

President Neeli Bendapudi to host town hall meetings for Penn State community On Wednesday, President Neelie Bendapudi will be hosting two virtual town hall meetings for …

Without MASA, Tirado Solano said she wouldn’t have been able to come out of her shell and grow as a student leader on campus.

“It can feel very intimidating, but once you really get to talk to people and truly step out of your comfort zone, there's a lot that you can accomplish,” Tirado Solano said.

Lara Matos said these clubs have done “so much” to help him on campus, and he doesn’t know where he’d be without them.

The organizations serve as a reminder of who he is outside of school and where he comes from, and they help root him back, he said.

Tirado Solano said cultural clubs on campus can have a “huge impact” on students’ mental health and academics.

“If those clubs can never be formed, those communities could never be found… it would be hard for the community to exist in general,” Tirado Solano said.

Sayler said it’s nice seeing familiar faces in classes, and since co-founding Minorities in the College of Liberal Arts, she said she’s felt more “at ease” on campus.

“I didn't really find myself until I found a sense of community within cultural groups,” Sayler said. “You can get caught in the bigness of Penn State, but it makes it a bit smaller and more manageable.”

Brian Patchcoski, assistant vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion, said via email, “Penn State has a rich history of supporting our students from affinity and identity-based communities. Student Affairs, alongside partners in other administrative units, provides various resources in the form of cultural centers, resources and direct student support.”

Patchcoski said he realizes “there are still gaps in support,” but “these programs have enhanced the persistence and retention of [students] navigating various cultural and identity-based experiences.”

Lara Matos said Penn State “tries its hardest” when it comes to providing the space and ability for students to form their own cultural clubs on campus.

However, “a lot of the time, students have to do it of their own initiative,” according to Lara Matos.

Sayler said when she went about forming Minorities in the College of Liberal Arts, a lot of the work fell on her, and the administration wasn’t helpful when it came to learning how to build the club’s foundation.

However, Sayler said overall, the administration has been more supportive in other realms such as emailing her, coming to meetings and talking about getting more involved — but according to Sayler, the work still falls on her.

When it comes to forming cultural clubs on campus, Tirado Solano said the university provides students with resources, but like Sayler, a lot of the work still falls on the students.

Many students aren’t aware of the cultural resources the university has to offer or how they can get involved, Tirado Solano said.

She said the biggest thing students ask when it comes to cultural organizations is if they have to be of a certain ethnicity to join.

“The answer is no,” Tirado Solano said. “Clubs are for everyone. Everyone can join.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE