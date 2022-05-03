On Tuesday, Crust & Crumb Cafe, an "artisan inspired shop" on Beaver Avenue, announced that the business is being sold, which will permanently close its doors, according to the cafe's Instagram post.

Crust & Crumb opened in August of 2020 amidst the pandemic, its website said.

"Our time here has been short, but in some way, we hope we were able to bring something special to the community," the Instagram post said.

The cafe said individuals can reach out to them with any business inquiries.

