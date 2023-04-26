A Washington State resident was arrested after allegedly stalking and harassing an individual in the Thomas Building on Thursday, according to a criminal complaint.

Jianqiao Wangni was charged with one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, two misdemeanor counts of stalking and one summary count of harassment, according to court documents.

According to the complaint, Wangni is not associated with Penn State and traveled from Washington State to Pennsylvania "with the sole intent" of contacting the individual.

The individual said when she recognized Wangni she locked herself in room 326, contacted the police and awaited their arrival, according to the complaint.

Wangni had allegedly sent "frequent unwanted emails and messages" to the individual in the past seeking a romantic relationship, the complaint said.

The individual "repeatedly declined" and reported Wangni to State College police in December 2022, according to court documents.

In March, Wangni allegedly sent more emails to the individual and "threatened to tarnish her reputation" along with death threats, the complaint said.

Wangni told police he made the individual the sole beneficiary of his life insurance, according to the complaint.

Wangni is being held without bail, and a preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday under Magisterial District Judge Steven Lachman.

