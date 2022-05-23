KCF Technologies, Inc., a software company based in State College and founded by Penn State graduates, agreed to pay upwards of $1.2 million in a settlement agreement to resolve “civil liability for alleged violations of the False Claims Act,” according to a release from the Department of Justice.

The investigation into KCF originated due to its conduct in regards to Department of Defense contracts, according to the release.

Specifically, KCF allegedly billed “labor time spent on commercial contracts improperly to contracts it had both with the Department of the Navy and the Department of the Army between 2016 and 2019.”

The case was investigated by the Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS), the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and the Major Procurement Fraud Field Office, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID).

According to the release, KCF cooperated with the investigation.

KCF Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 with the mission to “transform American industry by solving critical Industry 4.0 problems through the convergence of technology and people,” according to its website.

In total, KCF will pay $1,226,436.14 to the United States.