On Friday, the State College Police Department announced it is requesting assistance after the University Area Joint Authority reported 5,000 gallons of an unknown type of oil was poured into the wastewater treatment system, according to a release.

According to the SCPD, the incident occurred between Sunday evening and Monday morning by an "unknown person or persons."

Though the UAJA said the contamination would not affect regular operations, the clean-up operations continue, the release said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, email or send an anonymous tip online.

