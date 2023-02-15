Police Vehicles

State College Police vehicles on Beaver Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 in State College, Pa.

 Jackson Ranger

State College Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying an individual who was allegedly throwing gravel at vehicles passing through the 300-400 block of E. Beaver Avenue on Friday between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., according to a release.

Alleged rock thrower

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, via email or submit an anonymous tip through its website.

