State College Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying an individual who was allegedly throwing gravel at vehicles passing through the 300-400 block of E. Beaver Avenue on Friday between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., according to a release.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, via email or submit an anonymous tip through its website.

RELATED