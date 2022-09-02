The State College Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying males who were allegedly involved in the "celebratory disturbance" on East Beaver Avenue following the Penn State Football victory.

The disturbance consisted of a crowd reaching an estimated 1,000 individuals around 12:20 a.m. Friday, the release said.

State College police said the pictured males were allegedly involved in the disturbance.

"State College Police remind fans that showing your enthusiasm for your team’s accomplishments should not involve property destruction, the disruption of public transportation or commerce," the release said. "We appreciate the participants’ cooperation with police requests to disperse and their compliance with the emergency alert to leave the area initiated by Penn State University."

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip line on its website.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE