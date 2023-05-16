 Skip to main content
State College police request public's assistance in identifying individual involved with criminal mischief

Police Vehicles

State College Police vehicles on Beaver Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 in State College, Pa.

 Jackson Ranger

The State College Police Department is requesting the publics assistance in identifying an individual involved with criminal mischief.

Uncle Chens

Courtesy of SCPD

The pictured individual is suspected of breaking a glass door at Uncle Chen's Chinese Restaurant at 403 East Calder Way on Wednesday, according to the release.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is urged to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip on its website.

