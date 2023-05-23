 Skip to main content
State College police request assistance in identifying suspect involved with criminal mischief at Pugh Street parking garage

Police Vehicles

State College Police vehicles on Beaver Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 in State College, Pa.

 Jackson Ranger

The State College Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying individual involved with criminal mischief at the Pugh Street parking garage on May 15.

criminal mischief 5-23

Courtesy of SCPD

The pictured individual allegedly damaged one of the parking gates, according to a release.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is urged to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip on its website.

