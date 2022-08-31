State College Police

The State College Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a male who was allegedly involved with the theft of a package on Monday.

The release said the male was captured on security footage at approximately 5:53 p.m. on the porch of a residence located on the 100 block of South Barnard Street.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip line on its website.

Theft, South Barnard

