The State College Police Department requested the public's assistance Tuesday in identifying two suspects allegedly involved in a local retail theft, according to a release.

The theft allegedly occurred around 10 p.m. Monday at 414 E. College Ave., which is McLanahan's Penn State Room in downtown State College, the release said.

The SCPD asked for anyone with information regarding the retail theft to call 814-234-7150, email or or send an anonymous tip online.