The State College Police Department has opened a hate crime investigation following the defacing of the Martin Luther King Jr. mural at 131 South Fraser St. that occurred overnight on April 16, according to a press release.

The image of King was allegedly stenciled with the words "PATRIOTFRONT.US" in a red substance with an insignia below. The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

State College Borough Manager Tom Fountaine described the incident as an "attack on the pillars of our community."

State College Assistant Police Chief Matt Wilson said the department is utilizing "every tool available" to identify and hold accountable the individuals who committed the crime.

SCPD is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or conviction related to this case. Police ask anyone who may have information to contact them at 814-234-7150.

