State College police investigate burglary at Rite Aid on South Atherton Street

The State College Police Department said it is investigating a burglary that occurred at the Rite Aid on South Atherton Street at 2:20 a.m. Thursday.

According to the release, a male allegedly "discharged a firearm" at Rite Aid's front door, which shattered the window and provided access inside the store.

He then entered and "took an undisclosed amount of medication" before fleeing, SCPD said.

SCPD said the male could potentially be armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him should call 911 "immediately."

Anyone with information should contact the department at 814-234-7150, send an email or submit an anonymous tip online.

RELATED

Penn State reports 25th known forcible sex offense of fall semester Penn State reported its 25th known forcible sex offense of the fall semester approximately 6…