State College police investigated an "apparent suicide" near the Snappy's gas station on University Drive on Saturday afternoon, according to Captain Matthew Wilson from the State College Police Department.

Wilson said he couldn't "provide any further information at this time; however, there is no danger to the community."

Following the police statement, spokesperson Wyatt DuBois confirmed that a Penn State student died on Saturday.

DuBois said Penn State Student Affairs is in touch with the student’s family and is offering support to those who we know have been impacted.

For additional resources at Penn State, call the Penn State Crisis Line at 1-877-229-6400, or text “LIONS” to 741741 to the Penn State Crisis Text Line. Penn State police can be reached at 814-863-1111, and the Penn State Hotline for anonymous reporting is 800-560-1637.

