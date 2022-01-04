The State College Police Department said Tuesday it is seeking information to help identify individuals allegedly involved in an assault that occurred at 1:25 a.m. Jan. 1.

According to SCPD, the suspects were last seen leaving the location of the assault — near Bill Pickle's Tap Room on the 100 block of South Allen Street — walking north.

One of the suspects, police said, is allegedly a college-aged male wearing a white and blue jacket and white baseball cap, and another suspect is allegedly a college-aged male wearing a tan long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call 814-234-7150 or email SCPD.

RELATED

Penn State denies allegations of Nittany Lion Inn sexual assault Penn State denied allegations on Dec. 30 from a former dishwasher at The Nittany Lion Inn wh…