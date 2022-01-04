StateCollegePolice

State College Police vehicle on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in State College, Pa.

 Nick Stonesifer

The State College Police Department said Tuesday it is seeking information to help identify individuals allegedly involved in an assault that occurred at 1:25 a.m. Jan. 1.

According to SCPD, the suspects were last seen leaving the location of the assault — near Bill Pickle's Tap Room on the 100 block of South Allen Street — walking north.

Bill Pickle's Assault Suspects

One of the suspects, police said, is allegedly a college-aged male wearing a white and blue jacket and white baseball cap, and another suspect is allegedly a college-aged male wearing a tan long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call 814-234-7150 or email SCPD.

