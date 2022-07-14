On Thursday, the State College Police Department requested the public’s assistance in identifying a male involved in disorderly conduct.
The male pictured in the release allegedly punched another male outside of Sheetz, located on the 100 block of South Pugh Street, on July 6 at approximately 2:27 a.m., according to the release.
The male actor was wearing blue jeans, a gray t-shirt with a white design and a black baseball cap, and was last seen driving north on Pugh Street in a gray SUV, according to the release.
The SCPD asked for anyone who has information regarding this incident to call (814) 234-7150, email or send an anonymous tip on their website.
