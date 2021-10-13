The State College Police Department asked Wednesday for the public’s help in identifying a silver sedan involved in a hit and run crash.

The incident occurred at around 12:15 a.m. on Friday in the parking lot of Maki Yaki at 407 E. Beaver Ave., according to State College Police.

The vehicle allegedly struck a parked vehicle then fled the scene, according SCPD's release.

If anyone has information on the suspect, SCPD is encouraging community members to call the department at (814) 234-7150 or send an anonymous tip through its website.

