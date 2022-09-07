The State College Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying an alleged theft suspect, according to a press release.

According to the press release, the individual was allegedly involved in the theft of a credit card from Sam’s Club and allegedly made unauthorized purchases.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip on its website.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Hetzel Street will close for construction on Friday On Friday, Hetzel Street will be closed from 2-9 a.m. as Massaro Corporation pours concrete …