State College Police vehicle on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in State College, Pa.

 Nick Stonesifer

The State College Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying an alleged theft suspect, according to a press release.

According to the press release, the individual was allegedly involved in the theft of a credit card from Sam’s Club and allegedly made unauthorized purchases.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip on its website.

