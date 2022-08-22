StateCollegePolice

The State College Police Department requested public assistance in identifying a man involved in an alleged criminal mischief incident in June 2022, according to a press release. 

According to the release, the man allegedly marked graffiti in the Pugh Street Garage at 124 S. Pugh St. 

Anyone who has information regarding the alleged incident can contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip line on its website.

