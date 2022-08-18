The State College Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying three alleged theft suspects, according to a press release.

According to the release, on July 26 at approximately 9:51 p.m. three men were allegedly involved in a theft from the Skill Machines inside of the Nittany MinitMart at 106 North Atherton St.

Anyone who has information regarding the alleged incident can contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or through an anonymous tip line on its website.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Penn State police report alleged stalking incident inside Willard Building Penn State reported an alleged stalking incident on Wednesday at approximately 9:28 p.m. via…