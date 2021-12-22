You are the owner of this article.
State College Police Department requests public assistance identifying alleged theft suspects

StateCollegePolice

State College Police vehicle on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in State College, Pa.

 Nick Stonesifer

The State College Police Department requested the public’s assistance Wednesday to identify two suspects involved in an alleged theft, according to a release.

According to SCPD, the two suspects allegedly took a purse from a shopping cart at Giant grocery store at 2121 South Atherton St.

The alleged incident occurred around 11 a.m. on Dec. 13, according to SCPD.

Giant Purse Robbers

Anyone with information on the suspects is encouraged to call the SCPD at (814) 234-7150, email or submit an anonymous tip online.

