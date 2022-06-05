On Sunday, the State College Police Department released a press release announcing their investigation of an assault and requesting the public's assistance.
The assault took place in the Target at 201 W. Beaver Ave. on June 4 at approximately 2:50 p.m., according to the release.
The police department released a photo of a male suspect, who allegedly struck a female victim in the face.
The SCPD asked for anyone who has information regarding this incident to call (814) 234-7150, email or send an anonymous tip on their website.
MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE
State College Police Department requesting assistance in identifying individual involved in criminal mischief
The State College Police Department released a request for assistance on Tuesday to aid in i…