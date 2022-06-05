On Sunday, the State College Police Department released a press release announcing their investigation of an assault and requesting the public's assistance.

The assault took place in the Target at 201 W. Beaver Ave. on June 4 at approximately 2:50 p.m., according to the release.

The police department released a photo of a male suspect, who allegedly struck a female victim in the face.

The SCPD asked for anyone who has information regarding this incident to call (814) 234-7150, email or send an anonymous tip on their website.

