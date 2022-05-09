On Monday, the State College Police Department released a request for the public’s assistance in identifying a male who was involved in an assault, according to a release.

The assault occurred outside of Balfurd’s — a dry cleaning establishment — located at 215 S Atherton Street on April 22 around 3:07 a.m.

The SCPD asked for anyone who could assist in identifying the male to call (814) 234-7150, email or send an anonymous tip on their website.

