State College Police vehicle on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in State College, Pa.

 Nick Stonesifer

On Friday, the State College Police Department released a request for assistance to help identify two suspects related to a theft of packages, according to a release.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:16 p.m. at 215 W. Fairmount Avenue on Thursday April 28, 2022.

alleged men

If anyone has any information regarding the suspects, please contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip through the website.

