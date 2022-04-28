The State College Police Department released a request for assistance on Thursday to help find two suspects involved in an alleged criminal mischief incident, according to a release.

The incident occurred at around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday when the two male suspects allegedly damaged a parked car on the 100 block of Foster Avenue.

If someone has any information on the suspects, call the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150 or send an anonymous tip online.

RELATED