The State College Police Department released a request for assistance on Tuesday to aid in identifying a suspect in an alleged criminal mischief incident, according to a release.

The incident occurred at around 2:15 a.m. on April 9 when the alleged suspect created disorder outside the S. Pugh St. Sheetz. The suspect was last identified running eastbound on E. Beaver Ave. in a black shirt and shorts.

If someone has any information on the suspects, call the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150 or send an anonymous tip online.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Local organizations set to host several events for Pride month The beginning of June marks the start of National Pride Month, a month-long observance and c…