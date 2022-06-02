The State College Police Department released a request for assistance on Tuesday to aid in identifying a suspect in an alleged criminal mischief incident, according to a release.
The incident occurred at around 2:15 a.m. on April 9 when the alleged suspect created disorder outside the S. Pugh St. Sheetz. The suspect was last identified running eastbound on E. Beaver Ave. in a black shirt and shorts.
If someone has any information on the suspects, call the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150 or send an anonymous tip online.
