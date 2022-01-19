StateCollegePolice

State College Police vehicle on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in State College, Pa.

 Nick Stonesifer

The State College Police Department requested the public's assistance in finding individuals involved in an alleged assault.

The alleged incident occurred at around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, according to the SCPD.

According to the SCPD, the incident took place on the 300 block of East Calder Way.

The suspects allegedly engaged in a fight with an individual and in a video attached in the release, it shows multiple individuals punching and kicking a person on the ground "causing injury," according to SCPD.

Anyone with information on the suspects is encouraged to call the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150 or send an anonymous tip online.

RELATED

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags