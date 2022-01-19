The State College Police Department requested the public's assistance in finding individuals involved in an alleged assault.

The alleged incident occurred at around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, according to the SCPD.

According to the SCPD, the incident took place on the 300 block of East Calder Way.

The suspects allegedly engaged in a fight with an individual and in a video attached in the release, it shows multiple individuals punching and kicking a person on the ground "causing injury," according to SCPD.

Anyone with information on the suspects is encouraged to call the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150 or send an anonymous tip online.

