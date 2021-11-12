State College Police Department reports Penn State student dies after going missing

On Friday, the State College Police Department confirmed the death of a 19-year-old Penn State student, who was reported missing Thursday evening, according to a release.

SCPD said the student — who was confirmed as Justine Gross, according to social media posts by her family — was last seen Wednesday evening, and her body was located Friday, according to the release.

"We are heartbroken for the family and friends of Justine Gross and offer our condolences to all who knew and loved her," Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers said in a statement. "Penn State staff in Student Affairs and beyond are offering assistance to family and acquaintances who are mourning this loss."

State College Police and the Centre County Coroner's Office "are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death," the release said.

However, preliminary information available to investigators indicates her death was "accidental in nature," the SCPD said.

"No further information is available for release at this time and will be provided as possible in the future," the SCPD said.

The SCPD encouraged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact police at 814-234-7150, via email or by submitting an anonymous tip. Additionally, anyone who may need assistance "dealing with this tragic incident" should contact Penn State Counseling and Psychological Services, Powers said.