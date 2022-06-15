Police training (State College Police Department)

A State College Police car on Nov. 8, 2019.

 Ken Minamoto

The State College Police Department said its investigating a burglary that occurred at 3:17 a.m. Wednesday at Meyer Dairy in State College, which is a little over two miles from Penn State's University Park campus.

According to a release, the suspect broke a window and stole an "undisclosed amount of cash from the register before fleeing the area."

Meyer Dairy burglary, 6/15

The SCPD said anyone with information regarding the burglary should call 814-234-7150, email police@statecollegepa.us or send an anonymous tip through its website.

