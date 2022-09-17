State College police investigated an "apparent suicide" near the Snappy's gas station on University Drive on Saturday afternoon, according to Captain Matthew Wilson from the State College Police Department.

De'Von Muhammad, a cashier at the Snappy's, said he heard from one of his coworkers that "someone died," and one of the customers "found" the body.

Muhammad (senior-cyber security) said the customer found a person on the ground with a "gunshot wound" on their head. He also said the customer saw a "gun under their leg."

Wilson said he can not "provide any further information at this time; however, there is no danger to the community."

