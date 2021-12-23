You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State College Police Department files charges in alleged October armed robbery

StateCollegePolice

State College Police vehicle on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in State College, Pa.

 Nick Stonesifer

The State College Police Department filed charges in the investigation of the alleged Oct. 31 Fullington bus station armed robbery on Oct. 31, according to a release.

Brooks Shay of Bellefonte has been charged with a misdemeanor count of false alarm to agency of public safety and false reports — reported offense did not occur, according to court documents.

According to SCPD, Shay, the bus station clerk, allegedly made a false robbery report to SCPD on Oct. 31, which prompted an emergency response by local law enforcement.

On Oct. 31, Penn State issued a dangerous person report at approximately 3:09 p.m. telling individuals to seek shelter, secure doors, be silent and be still, according to a University Park Alert.

"The suspect entered the office area of the bus station, struck the clerk with a pistol, knocking him to the floor," the SCPD said in a release Oct. 31. "The suspect stole cash from the register and fled the bus station — through a south side door of the building."

According to the SCPD, Shay was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center with "non-life threatening injuries" Oct. 31.

SCPD originally reported the suspect was allegedly a Black male in his 30s to 40s between 6 foot and 6-foot-1, approximately 230 pounds, with a salt and pepper beard and wearing a black disposable face mask Oct. 31. 

On Oct. 31, at approximately 5:28 p.m., Penn State University Park Alerts said the incident is "all-clear."

SCPD announced the department identified the owner of the vehicle allegedly connected to the armed robbery on Sunday, according to a release Nov. 2.

Charges have been filed against Shay in the office of Magisterial District Judge Steven Lachman. Shay is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Jan. 19 at the Centre County Courthouse.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call SCPD at (814) 234-7150, email or submit an anonymous tip online.

RELATED

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters