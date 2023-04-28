 Skip to main content
State College police ask for the public's assistance in identifying criminal mischief suspect

Police Vehicles

State College Police vehicles on Beaver Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 in State College, Pa.

 Jackson Ranger

The State College Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an alleged criminal mischief incident at 329 East Beaver Ave. on Saturday, according to a release. 

Two of the three individuals have been identified, according to the release. State College police are requesting assistance in identifying the third.

SCPD Release Image 4/28

Anyone with information is urged to contact State College Police at 814-234-7150, via email or submit an anonymous tip through its website.

