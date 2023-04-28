State College police ask for the public's assistance in identifying criminal mischief suspect

The State College Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an alleged criminal mischief incident at 329 East Beaver Ave. on Saturday, according to a release.

Two of the three individuals have been identified, according to the release. State College police are requesting assistance in identifying the third.

Anyone with information is urged to contact State College Police at 814-234-7150, via email or submit an anonymous tip through its website.

