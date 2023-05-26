State College police arrest individuals involved in Uni-Mart burglary

Two individuals were arrested after allegedly burglarizing a Uni-Mart located at 1200 South Atherton St. on Aug. 14, 2022, according to criminal complaints.

The overnight clerk, Seneca Leason, told police that she was using the restroom when she heard "loud banging" coming from inside the store, according to the complaint. Leason claimed she tried to locate the source of the noise and found the front of the skills machine had been pried open.

The store manager, Medhat Aziz, arrived at the scene, and while officers were investigating the skills machine theft, Aziz noticed the rear security office door had also been pried open, according to the complaint. Money, a computer, monitors and the video surveillance system were missing from the office.

Aziz told officers that "only someone with knowledge of the business" would know the rear security office door "existed," according to the complaint.

Detectives located a second DVR system that the suspects were unaware of, according to the complaint.

A suspect, Chris Slater, was observed on the footage walking to the security office behind the store’s counter, “prying open” the door and entering the room, according to the complaint. While Leason was watching and speaking to Slater, occasionally stepping outside.

Leason was seen preparing a garbage can behind the store counter, which Slater used to carry out electronics, according to the complaint.

Footage showed Slater made a final trip to the security office, while Leason went to the restroom, according to the complaint. Slater then exited the store.

Leason appeared to lock the store behind Slater, contact her boss and call the police — telling them a "fabricated explanation for the events," according to the complaint.

Slater is charged with burglary, three counts of conspiracy, criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property and possessing an instrument of crime with intent, according to court documents.

Leason is charged with four counts of conspiracy and false reports, according to court documents.

Slater and Leason are currently being held in Centre County Prison. A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday under Magisterial District Judge Donald Hahn.

