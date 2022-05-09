On Monday, the State Police at Rockview charged 19 year-old State College man, Alexander Hynoski with homicide by vehicle at his preliminary arraignment, according to a criminal docket.

Hynoski crashed a Subaru Impreza into the side of a tractor-trailer at Route 322 and Mountainback Road on the morning of August 4 — killing 20 year-old Penn State student Elizabeth Biddle in the passenger seat.

The police reported Hynoski was intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.07%, according to Hynoski’s affidavit.

The affidavit also reported that Hynoski was driving at accelerated speeds, which could have contributed to the motor vehicle accident.

Hynoski was charged with a second degree felony count of homicide by DUI, unsafe driving, reckless driving and purchasing alcohol as a minor.

During his arraignment on Monday afternoon, District Judge Gregory Koehle set his unsecured bail at $100,000.

Hynoski is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on May 18.

