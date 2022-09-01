On Thursday, Julian Khater, former owner of Frutta Bowls in State College, pleaded guilty to spraying law enforcement officers with an unknown chemical substance during the riots on Jan. 6, 2021, according to court documents.

Khater and his accomplice George Tanios were charged with assaulting Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, who died the following day, according to the AP.

Khater and his accomplice George Tanios were charged with assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to injure an officer, civil disorder, obstructing official proceedings, physical violence on restricted grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct and aiding and abetting, according to court documents.

Court documents state Khater was seen “with his right arm up high in the air, appearing to be holding a canister in his right hand and aiming it in the officer’s direction.”

When officers brought their hands to their faces and searched for water to wash their eyes out, Khater continued to spray in the direction of officers.

Three officers suffered injuries as a result of the unknown substance, including temporary blindness.

A sentencing for Khater is scheduled for Dec. 13.

