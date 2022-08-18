On Monday, a State College business owner was charged for allegedly failing to pay over $500,000 in sales tax between 2017 and 2022, according to a criminal complaint.

Yean Ngan, owner of Little Szechuan and the now-closed businesses Tea Time State College and Little Food Court, is facing 13 felony counts of theft and 26 misdemeanor charges, according to court documents.

Investigators reported that Ngan additionally failed to pay more than $26,000 of income tax in 2019, and the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office wrote that Ngan didn't file personal income tax in 2020 or 2021.

Ngan was released on a $50,000 unsecured bail, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28.

