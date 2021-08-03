A State College-based construction contractor is facing new developments surrounding a case in which it was accused of stealing millions of dollars from its own workers by violating wage laws.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced "major updates" in the Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. case following a hearing Tuesday morning in Centre County Court.

The Glenn O. Hawbaker company, which is one of the largest construction companies in the region, pleaded no contest to four felony counts of theft for illegal wage theft schemes that stole tens of millions of dollars from its workers, Shapiro said in a press conference following the hearing.

The company was accused of violating Pennsylvania's Prevailing Wage Law and the Federal Davis-Bacon act for stealing more than $20 million from workers over the course of three decades, according to Shapiro.

Shapiro said the company was awarded $1.7 billion in contracts from the Pennsylvania Department of Health from 2003-2018 to complete projects like building roads and bridges.

Contract workers are required to receive a "prevailing wage," meaning a set wage per hour they are on the job. Workers can receive the full set wage in a paycheck or the money can be split between a paycheck and other fringe benefits like health care. However, Shapiro said the full prevailing wage must ultimately go back to the employees.

Vice President of Glenn O. Hawbaker, D. Michael Hawbaker, was present at the hearing and said although the company is not pleading guilty, it agrees to pay the restitution in full.

Based on the accounts of 250 victim impact statements presented by prosecutors in the courtroom, over 1,000 victims were "shocked" to discover they were never paid nearly enough for their work when filing for retirement.

The company allegedly overstated the cost of their health benefits by millions of dollars to make it seem like the workers received more healthcare than they did by the use of "phony billing" tactics, Shapiro said.

Hawbaker was ordered to pay $20,696,453 in restitution to employees after pleading to Centre County President Judge Pamela Ruest.

In April 2021, Shapiro announced the criminal case involving Hawbaker's alleged underfunding of employee retirement funds.

In the statement, Shapiro said the Hawbaker case is the largest Davis-Bacon prevailing criminal wage case in U.S. history.

As a result of Tuesday's hearing, Hawbaker will be required to pay the attorney general's office $240,562 for investigative costs.

"When we're talking about big fights," Shapiro said in a Facebook post, "this is as big as it gets. Every Pennsylvanian who works hard deserves to retire with dignity and live their own American dream."

Hawbaker was charged for theft that occurred from 2015 to the present.

MORE COURTS COVERAGE

Former employees sue State College restaurant for alleged labor, wage violations Jian Zhong Xue and Raymond Chow filed a lawsuit against former State College restaurant John…